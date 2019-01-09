Let’s face it, it’s just more fun to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if you play with your friends. And it’s even better when you’re playing next to each other with a giant pizza. Make this couch party a reality by picking up another set of Joy-con for $67 (matched at Walmart).
I’ll level with you, that’s still a lot for a game controller. But the nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.