Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s face it, it’s just more fun to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if you play with your friends. And it’s even better when you’re playing next to each other with a giant pizza. Make this couch party a reality by picking up another set of Joy-con for $67 (matched at Walmart).

I’ll level with you, that’s still a lot for a game controller. But the nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.