The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con. $69 is a few bucks less than usual, but we don’t expect it to last long. If you want the Neon Red and Neon Blue-flavor, Walmart has it for the same $69 price.

I’ll level with you, that’s still a lot for a game controller. But the nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.