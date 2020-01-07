It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Pick Up Anker's Popular Qi Charging Stand For the Best Price Ever

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.9K
Save
Anker PowerWave Stand | $12 | Amazon | Use the promo code AKA25241
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker PowerWave Stand | $12 | Amazon | Use the promo code AKA25241

This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.

Advertisement

Just make sure to use the promo code AKA25241 at checkout.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Start Your Cast Iron Collection With This $19 Ozark Trail Skillet Set

Barbecue Indoors With This $70 Smokeless Grill

Cuisinart's Cast Iron Cookware Is Deeply Discounted, Today Only

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts