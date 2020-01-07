Pick Up Anker's Popular Qi Charging Stand For the Best Price Ever

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Anker PowerWave Stand | $12 | Amazon | Use the promo code AKA25241
This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.
Just make sure to use the promo code AKA25241 at checkout.
Advertisement