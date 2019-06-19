Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack | $26 | Amazon

Right now, the super versatile Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack is down to just $26 for your next hike. This model packs down into its own carrying case when you no longer need it, or in preparation for when you do.

Carry consumables in it during a hike and crush it away into a small package when your fruits and nuts are gone. Or whip it out when you inevitably stop by a store for supplies. It’s a lot of utility in such a small, discrete package.

This current price is about $10 off regular and is an incredible value for what you’re getting. Oh, if you’re not into the orange, the teal pack is available for $2 extra.