Pick Up an International Charging Adapter For Just $9

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Xcentz Universal Travel Power Adapter | $9 | Amazon | Use the promo code XCENTZ327
Got some international trips coming up soon? Use the promo code XCENTZ327 to drop this nifty Xcentz Universal Travel Power Adapter down to $9, an all-time low. This adapter can adapt to plug-into outlets from more than 200 countries. Plus, you get to charge two devices with with 2.4A fast charging speed. Pretty cool, right?
And, hey, for what it’s worth—this would be an awesome stocking stuffer for your globetrotting friends.