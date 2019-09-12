Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller with Fortnite Content | $44| Amazon

Need an extra controller for your PS4? Amazon has a DualShock 4 controller for $44. While we’ve seen DualShock controllers for $40, the extra bit of cash can be worth it if you want some in-game Fornite content. This includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 500 V-Bucks

Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too.