DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 (Black, Red. Midnight Blue, Blue and Green Camouflage, and Gold) | $40 | Amazon

Need an extra controller for your PS4? Amazon has a bunch of them marked down to $40 right now. Black, red. midnight blue, blue and green camouflage, and gold. These prices are only available during Prime Day so pick yours up before the day ends. With the money you save, maybe pick up a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus, too?

Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too.