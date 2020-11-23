It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Tell Alexa I Said What's up on the Latest Amazon Echo, Now $30 Off

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Amazon Echo | $70 | Amazon, Best Buy, Staples
Image: Amazon
Amazon Echo | $70 | Amazon, Best Buy, Staples

The more time we spend indoors, the more frustrated we may become with things that aren’t that big a deal. Having to get up to turn off the kitchen light after you’re already snuggled up in bed isn’t fun, and neither is having to tap through your list of playlists to find your favorite cooking tunes. Luckily, smart speakers help with a lot of that, and they aren’t too pricey. Right now, you can get Amazon’s latest Echo, which is supposed to feature improved sound over its predecessor, for $30 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples.

