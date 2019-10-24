It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Pick Up an Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub For A Low $5, While Supplies Last

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
395
Save
Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub | $5 | Amazon | Use Code ANKERAHUB
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub | $5 | Amazon | Use Code ANKERAHUB

Here’s a no-brainer deal for you: an Anker 4-port USB 3.0 hub will cost you just $5 today on Amazon. This particular model will add three more USB ports to your desktop or laptop, which means you can connect more devices like mice, keyboards, printers and flash drives. Be warned, charging isn’t supported with this hub.

Advertisement

Just make sure to use the promo code ANKERAHUB to get the best price.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts