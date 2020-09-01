ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Pick Up All Your Local Channels With a 150-Mile Digital TV Antenna Down to $19

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Vansky 150-Mile Digital TV Antenna | $19 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you need to save money on TV, you no longer have to do a funny dance with bunny ears to do it. Digital antennas can deliver HD and 4K broadcasts over-the-air for a low one-time cost. This $19 Vansky antenna has an interesting design that makes it easily mountable on any wall, roof, or siding.

The biggest benefit will be its 150-mile max range, but its omnidirectional antenna pickup will also help it find the signals struggling to wrap around big buildings and other annoying line-of-sight blockages.

Quentyn Kennemer

