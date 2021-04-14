It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pick Up a Used Google Pixel 3 for Just $100 or Pixel 3 XL for $130 at Woot

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo
Google Pixel 3 (Used) | $100+ | Woot

It’s a couple years old now, but if you’re looking for a cheap Android phone that has solid power and runs the latest Android 11 OS release, then check out this Woot sale on used, unlocked Google Pixel 3 handsets.

Both the Pixel 3 and larger Pixel 3 XL are available in used condition in “scratch and dent” quality, which means they might have visual blemishes but still work well with battery capacity tested at 85% or higher. The Pixel 3 is just $100 for the 64GB base model while the Pixel 3 XL starts at $130, although there are multiple color options and higher-capacity models that may bump the price.

The Pixel 3 launched in 2018 for $800 with the Pixel 3 XL at $900, so this is a big discount on not-too-distant flagship phones. Both run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip and are unlocked models that you can take to any US carrier. Gizmodo called them an “overwhelming success” back at launch, although it has obviously been a couple of years now.

Choose your model and configuration at the link and act fast: this deal only runs through the day while supplies last!

