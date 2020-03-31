It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pick Up A Truly Wireless Pair of ANC Earbuds For Less Than $100, Right Now

Tercius
Aukey Key Series Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds | $98 | Amazon | Use the promo code T18NC30OFF
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Aukey Key Series Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds | $98 | Amazon | Use the promo code T18NC30OFF

Take $40 off Aukey's recently-released pair of ANC true wireless earbuds with the promo code T18NC30OFF. We've seen a lot truly wireless headphones hit the market recently from a number of different manufacturers, all of them one-upping the ubiquitous AirPods in terms of sound quality and price.

This time around, Aukey is setting itself up as an alternative to AirPods Pro. Their ANC headphones can last for 7 hours on a single charge, plus an additional 17 thanks to its charging case. The 13mm dynamic drivers promise Hi-Fi audio quality, too, on top of active noise cancelling.

Just make sure to use the promo code to get the best price we've ever seen.

Tercius

