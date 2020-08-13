It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Pick up a Tinier Computer With $80 off the Surface Go 2

Jordan McMahon
Surface Go 2 | $550 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jordan McMahon

Sure, you’ve got your home office tailored just so, with your desk all in order, and your cables finally tucked behind some proper management. It’s great having a workspace that’s in order. That said, being at home means you don’t have an office full of chatty coworkers to meander about when you’re feeling stuck or antsy, and staring at the same four walls all day gets old pretty quickly. Your work laptop might be too hefty to lug around frequently, but that’s where a good, tiny computer comes in handy. The Surface Go 2, down to $550 at Best Buy, packs enough power into a tiny machine to help you get through your daily Google Docs and email grind. You can even use it with a stylus to scribble down meeting notes while you’re on your team’s weekly Zoom call. It’s not the most powerful computer around, but its small size means you can carry it from room to room, plopping it on your dining room table while you’re on your lunch break, then catching up on emails from the couch after a long day at the chair.

Quick note, though: this deal doesn’t include the Type Cover, which you’ll need if you want to use this for getting work done, so be sure to cop one of those too.

Dell Chromebook 11 (Refurbished)
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

