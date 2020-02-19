It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Pick Up a Three-Pack of NIVEA Men's Body Wash for Just $8

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
571
Save
NIVEA Men Sensitive 3-in-1 Body Wash, Shampoo, and Moisturizer(?) | $8 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

NIVEA Men Sensitive 3-in-1 Body Wash, Shampoo, and Moisturizer(?) | $8 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page

If you’re a man’s man and you can’t be bothered to have shampoo, conditioner and body wash in separate bottles or need more salt in your routine, Amazon’s offering up an awesome coupon on a three-pack of Nivea men’s body wash. Horrify all of the smart women in your life with how efficient you can be when washing yourself.

Advertisement

I haven’t tried brushing my teeth with this particular bottle, but it does a good job as body wash and shampoo. I don’t know what Nivea means when it says the third use is “Soothe.” Is it CBD? I don’t know.

Just use the coupon on the page to drop the price on this 3-pack of 3-in-1 body wash. That’s 9 things for less than a dollar for each. Make Chelsea and Ana proud and invest in this set. I know I did.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Clean Yourself (And The World) With Bamboo Towels

Wednesday's Best Deals: Marshall Speakers, Anker Gold Box, Asus Vivobook 15, Nivea Body Wash, and More

REI's Past Season Style Sale Can Save Adventurers Up to 50% on Gear

Pick Up a Fancy Titanium Keychain For $11 Because You Can