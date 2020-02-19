Pick Up a Three-Pack of NIVEA Men's Body Wash for Just $8

NIVEA Men Sensitive 3-in-1 Body Wash, Shampoo, and Moisturizer(?) | $8 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page



If you’re a man’s man and you can’t be bothered to have shampoo, conditioner and body wash in separate bottles or need more salt in your routine, Amazon’s offering up an awesome coupon on a three-pack of Nivea men’s body wash. Horrify all of the smart women in your life with how efficient you can be when washing yourself.

I haven’t tried brushing my teeth with this particular bottle, but it does a good job as body wash and shampoo. I don’t know what Nivea means when it says the third use is “Soothe.” Is it CBD? I don’t know.

Just use the coupon on the page to drop the price on this 3 -pack of 3-in-1 body wash. That’s 9 things for less than a dollar for each . Make Chelsea and Ana proud and invest in this set. I know I did.