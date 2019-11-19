It's all consuming.
Pick Up a SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse For Just $50 Today

Tercius
SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Steelseries makes a ton of great gaming peripherals, and this Rival 600 is one of their best. Right now, Amazon is dropping the price down to a low $50.

In addition to its ergonomic design, this particular mouse let’s you tune its weight to your liking. For instance, a first-person shooter player may want to have the lightest mouse possible to maximize the speed it can race across the mouse pad. It also boasts 1:1 tracking, which means no input lag.

This current price is a few bucks off lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, or about $15 off its usual going rate. If you’re looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, this is a particularly good option.

