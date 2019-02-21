Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

SteelSeries consistently makes terrific gaming gear, and this discounted Rival 310 Gaming mouse is no exception. It offers everything you could want for gaming, including an adjustable sensor that goes up to 12,000 DPI, 16.8 million color backlighting (obviously), and programmable settings that are saved directly to the mouse

Right now it’s $40, which matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.