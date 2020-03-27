Pick Up a Stanley Shot Glass and Flask Set For a Low $19, While Supplies Last

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Stanley White Adventure Shot Glass And Flask Set | $19 | Amazon
Get ready for your social distancing-appropriate hike with a discounted Stanley White Adventure Shot Glass And Flask Set. This particular set includes: an 8 oz. flask, four 2 oz. shot glasses, and a stainless steel carrying case. Typically selling for about $34, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular set.
Each part is made with BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel, so they’re built to last. Order yours now, while supplies last.
