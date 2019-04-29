Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the 15.6-inch Legion Y530.

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. It uses an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB of memory, and a 1TB HDD for storage.

Advertisement

Of course, you should upgrade that rinky dink HDD/Optane drive for a bonafide SSD to get the best experience. And to get the discounted rate, use the code LEN150 at checkout.