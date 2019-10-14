Pick Up a Refurbished 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card for Just $100

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card (Black) | $100| eBay

The Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a $25 eBay Gift Card for a low $100. This particular unit is refurbished by Nintendo, so you’re basically guaranteed one that’s working properly.

Advertisement

This comes with the AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, 6 AR Cards, and the gift card is sent to you via email. For what it’s worth, this is selling for $50 more on Amazon, and without the gift card. So, this is a terrific time to buy, while supplies last.