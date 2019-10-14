It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Pick Up a Refurbished 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card for Just $100

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
144
Save
Refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card (Black) | $100| eBay
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card (Black) | $100| eBay

The Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a $25 eBay Gift Card for a low $100. This particular unit is refurbished by Nintendo, so you’re basically guaranteed one that’s working properly.

Advertisement

This comes with the AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, 6 AR Cards, and the gift card is sent to you via email. For what it’s worth, this is selling for $50 more on Amazon, and without the gift card. So, this is a terrific time to buy, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Stand Tall With This $17 Posture Corrector
Stock Up On Office Supplies From This One-Day Amazon Bic Sale
Pounce On PUMA's Deals During Their Columbus Day Sale

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts