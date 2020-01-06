Pick Up a Recently Released Razer Basilisk X Wireless Gaming Mouse For Just $40

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $40 | Amazon

Leave cords behind, and invest $40 on this brand new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Razer makes truly exceptional mice, and this one is no different. It offers both Bluetooth and w ireless connectivity via an included dongle, a 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 p rogrammable b uttons and 450 hour battery life.

It doesn’t have RGB, which some may say is a bonus. Otherwise, it has everything you’d want from a gaming mouse in 2020. Better still, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on this product. So pick yours up before it goes away.