Will it blend? With a Vitamix, the answer is yes. Always yes. And right now, you can choose from two refurbished 64 oz Vitamix blenders during Amazon’s Prime Day sales. The $180 Explorian blender and the $290 Venturist both promise to blend, chop, emulsify and grind your way through Julia Child’s cookbook.

And while these are refurbished, Amazon promises that the product works and looks like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (which says you can get a “replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.”)

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.