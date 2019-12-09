Pick Up a Powerful Vitamix Blender For Just $180, Today Only

Refurb Vitamix Explorian Blender Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Refurb Vitamix Explorian Blender | $180 | Amazon

Will it blend? With a Vitamix, the answer is yes. Always yes. And right now, you can choose pick up a refurbished Explorian blender for a low $180. This is how much we saw this particular model during Prime Day.

This professional grade blender can blend, chop, emulsify and grind its way through Julia Child’s cookbook. And while these are refurbished, Amazon promises that the product works and looks like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (which says you can get a “replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.”)

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of day, or until sold out.