Vitamix Venturist V1200, Professional-Grade Blender | $286 | Amazon

Vitamix Aer Disc Container, 48 oz. | $90 | Amazon

Will it blend? With a Vitamix, the answer is yes. And right now, you can pick up a refurbished $286 Venturist blender to blend, chop, emulsify and grind your way through Julia Child’s cookbook.

And while these are refurbished, Amazon promises that the product works and looks like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (which says you can get a “replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.”)

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

To round out your kitchen options is the inclusion of the 48 oz. Vitamix Aer Disc Container for $90. This attachment will let you do tons of “whipping, muddling, foaming, and emulsifying” without much effort. Better still, you can make some rad cocktails with it, too.

Just remember, these prices—while still a little pricey—will only stick around for the day or until sold out. But at the end of the day, remember, the Vitamix is an investment that’ll pay off year after year and this particular model is over $114 less than buying it new.