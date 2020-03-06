It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Pick Up a Pair of Pyrex Pie Plates Prior to Pi Day, Post-Haste

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon dealspyrex deals
53
Save
Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plate (9.5-Inch, 2-Pack) | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plate (9.5-Inch, 2-Pack) | $8 | Amazon

Before you know it, Pi Day will be here soon. Make sure you’re ready by picking up a two-pack of Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plates for a low $8. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular 9.5-inch pie plates in over a year. Each is made with Pyrex glass which is microwave, dishwasher, preheated oven, and freezer safe. So you’re getting good stuff, for sure.

Advertisement

Order yours quickly before some cartoon character steals your pie plate from Amazon’s metaphorical windowsill.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

JACHS Is Discounting A Ton of Shirt Jackets, Starting at a Low $24

Get Ahead Of Spring Cleaning With A Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Save Big on TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Wireless Earbuds [Exclusive]

Organize All Your Meals With This $7 Bento Box