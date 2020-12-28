Pick up a OnePlus 7T for 50% off Today

OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile) | $300 | B&H Photo

OnePlus 7T (Unlocked GSM) | $350 | B&H Photo

The holidays are a great time to pick up a new phone. There’s deals aplenty, and with such a vast range of smartphones to pick from, you won’t have too much trouble finding something that’ll get the job done. If you want a speedy phone with impressive features that won’t break the bank, OnePlus’s 7T from last year is 50% off right now at B&H Photo, bringing it down to $300.

The 7T comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.5" 2400 x 1080 OLED display, and an octacore processor. The back also houses a three-camera array featuring 12, 16, and 48 megapixel lenses.

Some caveats: while you can get the phone for a full 50% off, that variant is tied to T-Mobile’s network, but the fully unlocked GSM version is still $250 off right now, so you’d only be spending $50 more to use it on another network like AT&T.