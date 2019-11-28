It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Pick Up a Nintendo Switch With Mario Kart for $300 During Black Friday

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
103
Save
Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Mario Kart | $300 | Walmart | Also available at Best Buy and Target
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Mario Kart | $300 | Walmart | Also available at Best Buy and Target

During Black Friday, Walmart, Best Buy and Target are offering up the Nintendo Switch with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is the first-gen Switch, so it’s the one everyone else has but it lags behind in battery life compared to the newer model. 

Advertisement

This is a solid buy on a product that’s at the top of many, many, many wishlists for Black Friday.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Breathe Easier With This Discounted Coway Air Purifier, Now Cheaper Than Ever

Reinvent Your Bathroom Experience During Black Friday With These Discounted Bidets

Jumpstart Your Resolutions With A Discounted Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts