Pick Up a Nintendo Switch With Mario Kart for $300 During Black Friday

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Mario Kart | $300 | Walmart | Also available at Best Buy and Target

During Black Friday, Walmart, Best Buy and Target are offering up the Nintendo Switch with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is the first-gen Switch, so it’s the one everyone else has but it lags behind in battery life compared to the newer model.

This is a solid buy on a product that’s at the top of many, many, many wishlists for Black Friday.