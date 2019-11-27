It's all consuming.
Pick Up a Nintendo Switch Lite Plus Pokemon Shield For $30 Off

Nintendo Switch Lite and Pokemon Shield Bundle | $230 | eBay
You don’t need to wait until Black Friday for a sweet deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now, ebay has a sweet bundle that includes the console and Pokemon Shield for just just $230. That’s basically $30 off.

I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon I’ve been waiting years for.

This particular deal is incredible especially considering that Pokemon games are pretty resistant to price drops. Make sure to act fast, because this is a solid bargain on some top-tier gifts.

