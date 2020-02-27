Pick Up a Nintendo Switch Lite for $183 Ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Release

Nintendo Switch Lite ( Yellow and Turquoise

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. eBay has the yellow and turquoise models for a low $183. If you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs less