It's all consuming.
Pick Up a Nintendo Switch Lite for $183 Ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Release

Tercius
Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow and Turquoise) | $183 | eBay
If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. eBay has the yellow and turquoise models for a low $183. If you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

  • Smaller Screen
  • Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life
  • Costs less
