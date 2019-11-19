Pick Up a Nintendo Switch Lite, a Copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield, and a Case for $40 Off

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Pokemon Sword or Shield Plus Case and Screen Protector | $240-$250 | Walmart

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday for a sweet deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now, Walmart has a sweet bundle that includes the console, either Pokemon Sword or Shield, plus a case and screen protector starting at just $240. That’s basically $30-$40 off.

Advertisement

Side not: If you want the fancy Zacian & Zamazenta Edition Switch Lite, that’ll cost you $10 more.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been having so much fun with the latest Pokemon game. This particular deal is incredible especially considering that Pokemon games are pretty resistant to price drops. Make sure to act fast, because this is a solid bargain on some top-tier gifts.