It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsNetworking

Pick Up a Netgear Orbi Two-Pack For Just $160

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealswoot deals
607
Save
Refurbished Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (RBK50) | $160 | Woot
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Refurbished Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (RBK50) | $160 | Woot

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running a great deal on their a refurbished unit. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $160.

Advertisement

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls block signal, bro.) This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management.)

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Six Ways to Organize Your At-Home Work Space

Forget Animal Crossing, Take Over Entire Kingdoms With Civilization VI, Now $15 for the Nintendo Switch

Stack a Couple of Discounts to Pick Up These Truly Wireless Earbuds for Just $27

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games