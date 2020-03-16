Pick Up a Mesh Network With a Digital Assistant and Speaker Built-In a Low $200

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Tercius
Netgear Orbi Voice Whole Home Mesh WiFi System | $200 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
I don’t know about you, but working from home forced yoiu to you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously. And Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to our readers. Right now, Amazon’s running a great deal on a router and satellite with Amazon Alexa and Harman Kardon speaker built-in.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, Netgear added the functionality of a voice assistant to its satellite but also encourages its users to keep it out in the open to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.) And that voice assistant, uses a Harmon Kardon speaker so you’re essentially getting three products in one.

This current $200 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular pair. So pick yours up today.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

