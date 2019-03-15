Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

I take my photography seriously. Whenever I pick up a camera, I quickly go into work mode and I get super stressed. My Lensbaby Spark helps to relieve me of that pressure and allows me the opportunity to goof off. Today only, you can get in on the fun for about $40.

This fixed-aperture 50mm prime lens has a bendy/squishy diaphragm which helps create blur effects in your photos. It’s the cheapest in Lensbaby’s lineup of creativity-focused lenses and even cheaper right now.

Advertisement

It’s by no means essential for your gear bag but, again, its just $40. That’s an impulse purchase ready price.