Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There’s more than a few dirt bags and assholes out there. And I wish you’ll never need this sort of thing but the Katana Safety Arc could put a stop to a potentially volatile situation.

This smartphone-attached “panic button” has a few alarms built-in, both audible and discreet. When triggered, it’ll bypass the user’s locked home screen to contact the Katana’s response center which, in turn, can contact “local emergency services and/or up to seven friends and family.”

Advertisement

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. But just a heads up, you’ll only get 1 month of the response service for free. After that a subscription is $15 per month but there’s also a $144 annual plan, which saves you $3 each month.