It's all consuming.
Pick Up an iRobot Roomba 960 For a Low $320, Today Only

Tercius
Refurb iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | $320 | Amazon
Refurb iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | $320 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line robovac, the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum is worth considering. The Roomba 960 is up to five times more powerful than other Roombas and allows you to control its moves from your phone, Alexa, or your Google Assistant. It also continuously maps your home, remembering where it’s been so its 75-minute run time is used efficiently.

And right now, you can get a refurbished Wi-Fi-connected unit at its best-ever price: $320. Even at refurbished, this unit typically sells for about $400. Don’t wait, this price isn’t likely to stick around. So get yours before it disappears.

