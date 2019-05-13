Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We plucked this deal especially for you: Right now, you’ll receive a free pair of Precision Slant Tweezers with any purchase from Brandless when you use promo code KINJA. The tweezers, normally $6, will just be added to your cart automatically when you enter the code. You know Brandless for their wide array of green, minimalist food, home, and personal care products, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find something you need among their many affordable offerings.