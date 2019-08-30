Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, Labor Day is shaping up to be a terrific time to buy. A number of Dell gaming laptops, CyberPower desktops and an Asus 15.6" Zephyrus S slim gaming laptop are down to super low prices.



As part of the promotion, Intel will send you “a redemption code for a free game download 1 business day after your item ships.” It’s unclear from our end what games are available as part of the promotion, but regardless, it’s a nice bonus on top of the discounts we’re seeing.

Here are the deals worth paying attention to:

Laptops

Dell G5 15 GTX 1050Ti w/4GB Graphics | $700 (Normally $800)

Asus ROG Zephyrus S 15.6” 144Hz IPS Type FHD, GeForce RTX 2070 Laptop | $1,900 (Normally $2,000)

Alienware M15 Thin and Light 15" Gaming Laptop i7-8750H, GTX 1070 Max Q | $1,500 (Normally $1550-1,800)

Desktops



CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (GXiVR8080A8) | $1,500 (Normally $1,800)

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (GXiVR8540A3) | $1,260 (Normally $1,359)

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (GXiVR8080A7) | $1,700 (Normally $1,800)

Of course, you have a ton options for computers. So, if you’ve had any experience with these laptops and desktops, please let us know in the comments.