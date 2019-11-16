It's all consuming.
Pick Up a Free Copy of Minecraft With the Purchase of a Brand New Nintendo Switch, Right Now

Tercius
Nintendo Switch Minecraft Bundle | $300 | Walmart
If you buy a Nintendo Switch from Walmart, they’ll throw in a free copy of Minecraft. Unlike the Black Friday Switch bundles we’ve seen so far, this is the *new* Nintendo Switch with the better battery life. For my money, this is a better deal, if you’re into Minecraft, that is. And if Instagram is any indication, people really, really love Minecraft.

You can choose from either the Neon Blue/Red or Gray Switch, which is nice. and if you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... this is an excellent time to buy.

