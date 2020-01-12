Pick Up a Discounted RavPower Qi Charger for Just $17 Right Now

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max with QC 3.0 Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max with QC 3.0 Adapter | $17 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page

If you clip the coupon on the page, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $17. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.

iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.