Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.
Pick Up a Discounted RavPower Qi Charger for Just $12 Right Now

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger | $12 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJAD86
RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger | $12 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJAD86

If you’re in the market for a Qi wireless charger for your WFH setup, RavPower’s 10W wireless charging pad will cost you just $12 if you use the code KINJAD86 and clip the coupon on the page. This 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones and is compatible with iPhones, too, albeit charging those iOS models a tad slowly.

