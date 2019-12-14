It's all consuming.
Pick Up a Discounted RavPower Qi Charger for Just $12 Right Now

Tercius
RAVPower Fast Wireless Charging Pad with QuickCharge Adapter | $12 | Amazon | Use the code XQE9ZN8T at checkout
If you’re in the market for a super fast wireless charger, RAVPower Fast Wireless Charging Pad will cost you just $6 if you use the code XQE9ZN8T. This case-friendly charger can support the fastest-possible 7.5W charging iPhones need, and 10W for Samsung phones.

The best part? This includes the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter in the box.

