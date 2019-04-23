Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re in the market for a no-frills wireless charger, Anker’s 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad will cost you just $11 if you use the code KJANKER1149.

This 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones and is compatible with iPhones, too, albeit charging those iOS models a tad slowly.

In addition to the charging pad, you’ll get a 3 ft. micro USB cable but, sadly, no AC adapter (presumably to keep costs low.) But if you’re like me and have a literal dozen of these adapters at home, this won’t an issue. (You can also plug it in to your computer, if you don’t have a spare adapter.)