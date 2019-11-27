It's all consuming.
Pick Up a Craftsman Tool Set and a Versastack Toolbox for just $99

Corey Foster
CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK 216-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set | $99 | Lowes
One of the best early Black Friday tool deals I’ve found is this 216-piece Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set at Lowes for just $99. It’s an immediately good deal on the surface, my criteria requiring an average price of less than $0.50 per tool (with only 1/3 or less of the total tools being bits and/or hex keys.)

The inclusion of a Versastack compatible tool storage system (Wheeled Versastack also on sale for $80) and Craftsman’s latest 72-tooth minimal arc swing ratchets in three sizes (1/4, 3/8, and 1/2) is what makes this an exceptional value.

If this is your first set of mechanic’s hand tools, or you’re in need of some replacements and updates to your existing collection, you really can’t go wrong.

Quick note: a few Lowes stores (Brooklyn, for instance) is showing a higher price ($149). You can simply “shop another store” and order online to get the $99 price.

Corey Foster
