It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Pick Up a Copy of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for a Low $50

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsgoogle shopping deals
125
Save
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Google Shopping | Use the promo code HFMELV at checkout
Photo: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Google Shopping | Use the promo code HFMELV at checkout

If you’re looking to kill time before the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions, journey into some dungeons with the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for $50. Use the promo code HFMELV to drop the price by $10.

Advertisement

It should go without saying, but this first-ever discount on this recently-released game is the best we’ve ever seen. For what it’s worth, this is $5 cheaper than what’s currently on Amazon right now.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Upgrade To a New-to-You, Samsung Monitor During This One-Day Sale

REI's Clearance Sale Can Save Adventurers An Additional 25% on Already Discounted Gear

The Five Best Air Fryers, According to Our Readers

JACHS Is Discounting A Ton of Shirt Jackets, Starting at a Low $24