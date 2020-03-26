Pick Up A Bunch of Ferrero Rocher Starting at Just $13

Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Milk Chocolates Gift Box (42 Count) | $13 | Walmart

Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Milk Chocolate and Coconut Gift Box (48 Count ) | $16 | Walmart

Walmart is clearing out all of their Ferrero Rocher gift boxes and, of course, you should consider picking a couple up. You’ve got two options: a standard one with the Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut that you’re super familiar with for $13 and the one with dark chocolate and coconut added in for $16. Personally, I think the standard 42-count is the better option. I mean, why mess with perfection?

The downside? Walmart is basically forcing you to buy two (tragic, no?) to get free shipping. Regardless, it’s a great option.

And, for what it’s worth, I think I’ll be ordering a few myself to send to a few friends during this crappy time.