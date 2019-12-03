It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Pick Up a Brand New Nintendo Switch Lite for $180

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
624
Save
Nintendo Switch Lite | $180 | eBay
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nintendo Switch Lite | $180 | eBay

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now, you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.

Advertisement

And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

  • Smaller Screen
  • Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life
  • Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Here Are The Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Buy [Updating]

Walmart's Exclusive Nintendo Switch With Red Joy-Con Bundle Is Too Sweet to Skip

The Official Overwatch Cookbook Is Down to Just $18, GG

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts