Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

I love buying refurbished electronics. For one thing, I’ve never had problems with any refurbs I’ve purchased. And right now there’s a great deal on a TCL 55" Roku 4KTV at Walmart.

It’s a bit sparse on special features but it does output a 4K HDR image and has Roku built-in. Better still, this particular unit is at least $100 cheaper than everywhere else we’ve seen.

