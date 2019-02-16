I love buying refurbished electronics. For one thing, I’ve never had problems with any refurbs I’ve purchased. And right now there’s a great deal on a TCL 55" Roku 4KTV at Walmart.
It’s a bit sparse on special features but it does output a 4K HDR image and has Roku built-in. Better still, this particular unit is at least $100 cheaper than everywhere else we’ve seen.
On the product page, Walmart says:
It has been tested and inspected by the manufacturer or third-party refurbish supplier to function like new, with limited to no signs of wear. All refurbished TVs come with a minimum 90-day limited warranty provided by the manufacturer or supplier. The product may arrive in a generic box that may show some prior wear.