Pick Up a 5-Pack of Stretchy, Cotton Underwear For Just $10

Find Men’s Cotton Trunk, Pack of 5 (Black and Charcoal) | $10 | Amazon

Here’s where I stand on underwear: Discounted underwear is terrific and underwear without ostentatious branding is incredible. And these Amazon cotton trunks are both.

Right now, you can pick up a pack of 5 Fit trunks for a low $10. (That’s $2 per piece.) Style wise, these are somewhere between briefs and boxer briefs. And while Amazon failed on marketing by calling these “hipster briefs” they actually look pretty good.

One thing: These are listed in EU sizes (so hip, y’know ?) but they seem roughly the same except for the XL. Regardless, make sure to refer to Amazon’s sizing chart to make sure you get the right fit.