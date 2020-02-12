It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Pick Up a 5-Pack of Stretchy, Cotton Underwear For Just $10

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
914
Save
Find Men’s Cotton Trunk, Pack of 5 (Black and Charcoal) | $10 | Amazon
Find Men’s Cotton Trunk, Pack of 5 (Navy, Wash Blue, and Royal) | $10 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Find Men’s Cotton Trunk, Pack of 5 (Black and Charcoal) | $10 | Amazon
Find Men’s Cotton Trunk, Pack of 5 (Navy, Wash Blue, and Royal) | $10 | Amazon

Here’s where I stand on underwear: Discounted underwear is terrific and underwear without ostentatious branding is incredible. And these Amazon cotton trunks are both.

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a pack of 5 Fit trunks for a low $10. (That’s $2 per piece.) Style wise, these are somewhere between briefs and boxer briefs. And while Amazon failed on marketing by calling these “hipster briefs” they actually look pretty good.

One thing: These are listed in EU sizes (so hip, y’know?) but they seem roughly the same except for the XL. Regardless, make sure to refer to Amazon’s sizing chart to make sure you get the right fit.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sorel Is Having A Sale So It's Time To Stock Up On Some Winter Boots

Tuesday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Gold Box, Bose Headphones, Instant Pot, and More

Roll Straight Into Your Next Vacation With This Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag

Pick Up a New Sex Toy With Bellesa Boutique’s Huge Valentine's Day Sale [Exclusive]