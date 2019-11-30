It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Pick Up a $25 Promotional Credit When You Buy a Nintendo Switch Lite from Amazon

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
316
Save
Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray, Yellow, and Turquoise) | $200 | Amazon | Use the promo code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray, Yellow, and Turquoise) | $200 | Amazon | Use the promo code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. If you order a Nintendo Switch Lite from Amazon you can get a $25 promotional credit. Make sure to use the promo code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout. (Let’s be clear here: getting promotional credit from Amazon is as good as getting free money.)

Advertisement

If you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

  • Smaller Screen
  • Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life
  • Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Yellow, and Turquoise. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this promotion will last.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Add Bluetooth Support To Your Car's Stereo With A Simple $11 Adapter

This Time-Saving Kreg K5 Master System Bundle is Just $134 After $15 Rebate

Get All the Basic Tools You Need In This One Kobalt Kit For $99

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts