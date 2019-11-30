Pick Up a $25 Promotional Credit When You Buy a Nintendo Switch Lite from Amazon

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray, Yellow, and Turquoise) | $200 | Amazon | Use the promo code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance . I f you order a Nintendo Switch Lite from Amazon you can get a $25 promotional credit. Make sure to use the promo code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout. (Let’s be clear here: getting promotional credit from Amazon is as good as getting free money.)

If you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Yellow, and Turquoise. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this promotion will last.