Curved TVs might be a on their way out, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



Right now you can save a bunch of cash on a couple of BenQ monitors in two sizes, 32" and 35" units. Both units offer AMD FreeSync, high refresh rates (144hz and 100hz), high resolutions (2560x1440 and 3440x1440), and and slim bezels.

These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on this particular units, outside some strange pricing errors.