They might not be as fast as the Millennium Falcon or as maneuverable as a real tie-fighter, but at just $35, these Star Wars-themed quadcopters are more fun than a game of holochess. At checkout, you can choose between the 74-Z Speeder Bike, Tie Advanced X1, and T-65 X-Wing Star Fighter, all for the same price.